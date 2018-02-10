Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Reg E. Cathey

The entertainment world was struck with terrible news Friday night as The Wire and House of Cards actor Reg E. Cathey passed away at age 59.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” Netflix said in a statement. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Actors across Hollywood paid their condolences on social media once the news broke.

Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

RIP Reg E. Cathey. Fantastic actor. pic.twitter.com/MNrkHnmxmn — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 9, 2018

Go gentle into that good night my brother. It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a person and an artist. You will be missed. Condolences to your family. I salute you. #Reg E. Cathey😢 https://t.co/4tNWpRoZrm — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) February 10, 2018

There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.

https://t.co/UQGfxRriFO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 10, 2018

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

TMZ reported Cathey’s cause of death was lung cancer.