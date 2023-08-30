Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2023
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake makes its streaming debut next month.
Disney+ is swimming into September with a treasure trove of new TV series and movies. With August winding to a close, the streamer has unveiled its complete collection of titles arriving in September 2023, giving subscribers plenty of options for their next binge.
September will be a big month for Disney+ subscribers, who will be treated to the streaming debut of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, a reimaging of the beloved animated classic. The film will be arriving to Disney+ just a few months after its May 2023 theatrical debut. Disney's streaming service will also add new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka along with Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, as well as the Season 2 premiere of I Am Groot, with all episodes available to stream the same day. Other Disney+ originals arriving in September include Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory and Season 2 of Disney's Launchpad.
You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in September.
Sept. 6
New Library Titles
9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
The Little Mermaid
Disney+ Originals
I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face-or nose-to-nose-with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two.
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 4
Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Sept. 8
New Library Titles
2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
The Barn Dance
Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)
Bone Trouble
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
Merbabies
Mickey's Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto, Junior
Disney+ Originals
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere
Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka.
Sept. 13
New Library
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes) Titles
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere
Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors.
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 5
Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
Bertie Gregory travels the world to capture unique animals' daily lives like never before and shows all the epic moments he and his team face.
Sept. 15
Disney+ Originals
Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere
World renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney's most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China.
Sept. 20
New Library Titles
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6
Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere
Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" was born. Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury's career.
Sept. 27
New Library Titles
To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7
Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Sept. 29
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios Legends
"Variants"
Who is Loki? Is he a raven-haired chap in a green suit with a penchant for deception and depravity? Is he instead a she with blonde hair who prefers to be called Sylvie? Or could Loki actually be an overly sensitive alligator with golden horns and a taste for cats? Truth be told, Loki is all of the above -- thanks to the existence of numerous Variants. Okay... so what exactly is a Variant? This episode of LEGENDS holds the answer to that critical question, and more. A Variant is an individual that doesn't belong to the so-called "sacred timeline," and thus hails from a kind of alternate reality where there might exist a very different version of Loki, or someone called Mobius, or Renslayer, or Kang. Still having trouble making sense of it all? Fear not, LEGENDS has got you covered!
"TVA"
There is a "sacred timeline" -- a timeline that must be protected at all costs. And let's hope that you and I are a genuine part of it. For if not, we might one day be visited by agents of the TIME VARIANCE AUTHORITY -- agents who will be obligated to "prune" us and banish us to a nightmarish world that resides in perpetual isolation at the absolute end of time. LEGENDS explores the mysterious origins of the TVA, and sifts the fact from the fiction. Are the Time-Keepers truly a trio of godlike beings responsible for the TVA's creation? Or, could they merely be artificial figureheads meant to obscure the identity of some flesh-and-blood mastermind possessing secrets both dark and ancient? This episode of LEGENDS holds every answer.
Disney's Launchpad (Season 2) – New Shorts Streaming
Beautiful, FL
Determined to win an ice cream competition with a flavor inspired by her late Tia Abuela's Puerto Rican treats, a teen girl turns to her trailer park neighbors to help figure out the winning recipe.
The Ghost
Twelve-year-old Clarice Cheung feels like she's invisible, especially next to her older sister Naomi. But when a fight breaks out at the dinner table, it awakens a ghost that begins taking the family, one by one. Now Clarice and Naomi must work together to stop this powerful spirit, before their family is torn apart forever.
Black Belts
Determined to prove himself a Compton legend like his ex-fighter dad, an offbeat teen steals the family's secret martial arts technique to use at a well-renowned underground dojo. Seeking respect amongst peers, he learns quickly that there's more to being a man than throwing hands.
Maxine
Nervous about introducing her first girlfriend to her family, Allie gets help from the spirit of a long-lost relative during the Hungry Ghost Festival.
Project CC
A brilliant child scientist must join forces with her sister when a cloning experiment goes awry.
The Roof
After being sent to stay with their grandfather, a Northern Cheyenne teen discovers a connection to their family and community in a way they never thought possible.