Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2023

Disney+ is swimming into September with a treasure trove of new TV series and movies. With August winding to a close, the streamer has unveiled its complete collection of titles arriving in September 2023, giving subscribers plenty of options for their next binge. September will be a big month for Disney+ subscribers, who will be treated to the streaming debut of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, a reimaging of the beloved animated classic. The film will be arriving to Disney+ just a few months after its May 2023 theatrical debut. Disney's streaming service will also add new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka along with Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, as well as the Season 2 premiere of I Am Groot, with all episodes available to stream the same day. Other Disney+ originals arriving in September include Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory and Season 2 of Disney's Launchpad. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in September.

Sept. 5 New Library Titles

All Wet

Trolley Troubles prevnext

Sept. 6 New Library Titles

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid Disney+ Originals

I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face-or nose-to-nose-with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two. Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 4

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. prevnext

Sept. 8 New Library Titles

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey's Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior Disney+ Originals

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere

Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka. prevnext

Sept. 13 New Library

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes) Titles Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere

Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors. Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 5

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

Bertie Gregory travels the world to capture unique animals' daily lives like never before and shows all the epic moments he and his team face. prevnext

Sept. 15 Disney+ Originals

Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere

World renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney's most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China. prevnext

Sept. 20 New Library Titles

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere

Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" was born. Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury's career. prevnext

Sept. 27 New Library Titles

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. prevnext