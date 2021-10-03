Disney+ Adding Big Feature for ’90s Kids

Disney+ is reportedly adding a notable feature that ’90s kids will love. Users of the Disney-backed streaming platform will know that a key feature it has while browsing is Collections. These special landing pages round up all the titles/episodes related to a certain theme, character or franchise. These have been regularly added onto the platform as different holidays come up or certain franchises start gaining popularity.

Per a report from Streamr’s Josh Martin-Jones, Disney+ will seemingly roll out the “The Disney Afternoon” Collection onto the service. This would presumably curate all the classic animated shows that Disney produced for The Disney Afternoon programming block that aired in syndication. The block aired on various networks from Sept. 10, 1990, to Aug. 29, 1997, but it did technically continue without the formal Disney Afternoon name after that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shows that aired as part of The Disney Afternoon were: 101 Dalmatians, Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Aladdin, Bonkers, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, Doug, DuckTales, Gargoyles, Goof Troop, Hercules, The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa, Mighty Ducks, Quack Pack, The Shnookums and Meat Funny Cartoon Show, and TaleSpin. (These also aired on Disney Channel, Toon Disney and in Saturday morning blocks, as well.)

As of right now, all these shows except The Shnookums and Meat Funny Cartoon Show and the series version of Aladdin are available on Disney+ in the U.S. It’s unclear if they will finally be added to help launch The Dinsey Afternoon Collection. Hopefully, this collection will at least allow fans of the shows to find them easily and help introduce them to another generation. This also comes on the heels of Disney releasing a video game compilation of several of these shows’ video games adaptations that was coincidentally titled The Disney Afternoon Collection.

As far as the evidence behind the report, it simply comes down to coding found in the service’s HTML. “Whilst rooting through some of Disney+’s website code, oddly looking for Halloween streaming content, I stumbled across a few offline collections or “franchises”, as the code refers to them,” Martin-Jones wrote, noting he also found one for Disney villains. “In addition to the pop-up of the Disney Villains franchise, there were several location codes associated with The Disney Afternoon’s franchise, hinting at a worldwide debut for this collection. When attempting to visit the URLs online, the link is completely useless currently until the collection goes live, so I wouldn’t be surprised that when it does go live, Disney announces it in some shape or manner.”

For more updates on all things streaming stay tuned to PopCulture.com. In the meantime, here’s a full list of movies coming to various streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.