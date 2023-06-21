Disney+ Cancels Popular Series After 4 Seasons

It will soon once again be time to say goodbye to the East High Wildcats. Deadline reports that the upcoming fourth season of Disney+'s musical dramedy series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be the last. Creator and executive producer Tim Federle confirmed the news on social media, saying, "After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season."

"This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life," Federle continued. "To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you." It was previously announced that Season 4 of HSMTMTS would take songs from High School Musical 3: Senior Year, which was definitely a given, considering most of the characters would be entering their senior year of high school. In a new teaser for the upcoming season, it's also a pretty fitting way to close the curtains.

The Disney+ series, which helped launch the streamer back in 2019, is a mockumentary musical drama that follows fictional students at the high school where the High School Musical movies were shot in Salt Lake City. HSMTMTS stars Olivia Rodrigo, who only served as a series regular in Seasons 1 and 2 before only appearing in a guest capacity in Season 3, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wyle, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders, and Joe Serafini.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is ending on a pretty big note. Season 4 will see the highly-anticipated appearances of original HSM stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh as themselves as they return to East High to film a fourth movie in the franchise, with the actual East High students playing featured extras. The first season seeing the gang putting on High School Musical for their musical and the last season seeing them as extras in a new High School Musical brings the series full circle.

All eight episodes from the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be dropping on Wednesday, August 9 only on Disney+. The first three seasons, as well as all three High School Musical movies, are also available on the streamer, and there's just enough time to catch up before a return to East High one last time.