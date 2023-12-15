Diddy's Hulu Reality Series Canceled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The show was to follow the exploits of Diddy and his seven children.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' reality show has been canceled following recent sexual assault allegations. There were plans for Diddy+7 to follow the Combs family at Hulu, but the series has been axed, Variety reports. It refers to the seven children of Bad Boy Entertainment's CEO.

There are four sons in Combs' family: Quincy Taylor Brown, 32; Justin Combs, 29; Christian Combs, 25; and Chance Combs, 17. He also has twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 16, and daughter, Love Sean Combs, who turned 12 months old on December 10.

Combs became the subject of a lawsuit filed on November 16 by his former longtime girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who alleged that Combs had raped and beat her over the course of a decade. Combs denied any misconduct, however, and the two parties settled their case the following day.

Following the announcement of the settlement, Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a second lawsuit in which she alleged that Combs "drugged, sexually assaulted and abused" her.

There is a third accuser, who is identified as Jane Doe, who claims that Combs and singer Aaron Hall raped her along with her friends between 1990 and 1991, and another Jane Doe who says he raped her when she was seventeen in the company of Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man.

Combs denies all the accusations. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," the rapper said in his own statement. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

He concluded, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

According to reports, several businesses have reportedly cut their ties with Combs due to the allegations against him. A total of 18 companies have decided to terminate their partnerships with Combs' e-commerce platform, Empower Global, according to an article published by Rolling Stone. Combs founded Empower Global in 2021 to promote Black-owned businesses.

Lenard Grier, co-founder of No One Clothiers, says his company acted as soon as he learned of Ventura's allegations. "While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice," Grier told Rolling Stone. "Our brand is founded on the belief that every individual is important and worthy of respect, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, etc. The allegations against Mr. Combs are in direct conflict with these beliefs. In turn, we felt a moral imperative to end our relationship."