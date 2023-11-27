Diddy Faces Additional Sexual Assault Allegations

And Diddy's palace keeps tumbling down. Weeks after the bombshell legal claim his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed against him alleging years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, more allegations from industry peers, former co-workers, and other women are being unleashed. TMZ reports a third lawsuit has been filed anonymously -- by a Jane Doe -- who claims Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and one of her friends in the early 90s. She claims she and a friend met Diddy at a record event, and Diddy and Hall began flirting with them and brought them drinks. From there, they all went back to Hall's apartment, where she was offered more alcohol and said she was coerced into having sex with Diddy. She says Hall allegedly came in, pinned her down, and raped her, and she's been traumatized by the ordeal and told her friends and family about what occurred. The woman also says her friend was also raped.

The Jane Doe alleges she was paid a visit by Diddy days later at her home. The lawsuit notes: "He [Sean "Diddy" Combs" was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out. Combs was searching for Jane Doe's friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them."

Another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal says she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991 when she met Diddy and their date took a dark turn. The two allegedly went to a chicken and waffles in January 1991 at the Harlem restaurant where she worked, then drove her over to a recording studio. Dickerson-Neal believes she was drugged by the mogul at some point in the evening. After leaving the music studio that same evening, she says Diddy drove her to a house, where she says he sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded it.

Diddy denied both claims and his lawyer says both are money grabs. He settled his suit with Cassie the following day, but his lawyer also says he doesn't admit any guilt despite settling and simply wants to move forward with Cassie amicably.

All three lawsuits were filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a law providing alleged victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file a civil lawsuit, regardless of the statute of limitations expiring. November 23 marked the final day such lawsuits could be filed.