Clip of Aaron Hall Discussing Public Sex Resurface Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Involving Diddy

Amid a third sexual assault lawsuit being filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs within a week time frame naming singer/songwriter Aaron Hall as a co-conspirator, a cringey video of Hall discussing his sexual preferences has resurfaced. Recently, TMZ reported a lawsuit was filed anonymously -- by a Jane Doe -- claiming Diddy Hall took turns raping her and one of her friends in the early 90s. According to her account, she and a friend met Diddy at a music industry event, and Diddy and Hall began flirting with them and brought them drinks. From there, all went back to Hall's apartment, where she was offered more alcohol and said she was coerced into having sex with Diddy. Following the encounter, she says Hall came in, pinned her down, and raped her, and she's been traumatized by the ordeal. The woman also says her friend was also raped.

According to Jane Doe, she was paid a visit by Diddy days later at her home. The lawsuit notes of an angry Diddy during the house meeting, saying: "He [Sean "Diddy" Combs" was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out. Combs was searching for Jane Doe's friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them." Now, a video is circulating on social media of Hall in an interview talking about how he prefers his intimate experiences, and he names Diddy as someone who's witnessed it.

"I like to f–k in public, you feel me?" he told the interviewer while speaking with Vlad TV. "So n—as can't say anything about it. Them square a– n—as, them precious d–k n—as. I like for them n—as to see how I f–k. You speak to Jodeci, or Puff [Diddy], or any of them n—as, they been in my house, they all seen me f–k, they all know I'm a big n—a."

Hall then noted that he doesn't court women the way most men in the industry are accustomed to, skipping the wining and dining portion. "A whole lot of n—as write about taking girls out to shop, taking girls to Dubai, and all that s–t…b—h close your eyes, we anywhere. If you can handle my d–k, and I can still be Aaron Hall without you rambling off your mouth, then I'll take you anywhere. Other than that, you back home b—h," he said.