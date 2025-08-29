‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Says Goodbye to Iconic Character

Dexter: Resurrection isn’t pulling any punches.

The Dexter spinoff just killed off an iconic original character following a bloody confrontation in Friday’s all-new episode of the Paramount+ series, proving no one is safe from Dexter Morgan’s path of destruction.

Spoiler alert: Major spoilers to follow for Dexter: Resurrection’s Aug. 29 episode, “Touched By An Ángel.”

Former Miami Metro PD captain Angel Batista (David Zayas) met his end in Friday’s episode amid the original Dexter character’s quest to find justice for his old friend, Sgt. James Doakes, whom Dexter framed as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

It wasn’t Dexter (Michael C. Hall) who ended up killing his former friend, however, but Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

(Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Batista’s decision to warn Prater of Dexter’s true murderous identity in an attempt to save his life backfired in Friday’s episode, as the billionaire took the Bay Harbor Butcher reveal with more enthusiasm than the former detective expected.

Hoping to see the Butcher in action, Prater ended up strapping Batista onto the table of his makeshift kill room, bringing in Dexter and handing him a knife to kill his old Miami Metro colleague.

But Batista doesn’t fit Dexter’s code, so instead of bringing his knife down to kill, he brings it down to cut through his restraints, freeing him.

Batista isn’t overcome with gratitude at his release, however, and he launches himself at Dexter, with whom a fierce fight ensues. “There’s something poetic about dying at the hands of my lifelong friend,” Dexter says internally.

Just when it looks like Dexter could be meeting his end at last, Prater fatally shoots Batista, killing him slowly.

(Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

In Batista’s final moments, Dexter admits to being the Bay Harbor Butcher but denies having killed Doakes or Capt. María LaGuerta. “It was your fault. And now, I’m dying because of you, just like they did,” Batista points out. Dexter apologizes to Batista, but in the last seconds before his death, he tells his former friend, “Dexter Morgan, f—k you.”

Prior to Friday’s episode of Dexter: Resurrection, Zayas opened up to PopCulture.com about returning to the role of Batista almost 20 years after his Dexter debut.

“When I read the scripts, I [was] like, ‘Wow, what a great story this Dexter: Resurrection is.’ And I was very excited,” Zayas said. “I wanted to see what I could what else I can find in this character [Batista] at the age that I am and see what his past experience has led him to be like, especially now with the new information that he has.”

Dexter: Resurrection drops new episodes Fridays for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. Episodes will also air on Showtime on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.