‘Dexter’ Kills off a Character in Latest ‘Resurrection’ Episode

Dexter: Resurrection shocked some fans when one of the new series’ biggest antagonists was killed in just the third episode.

The sequel series continues to surprise audiences—and not only just because it even exists at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the events of New Blood, where Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was seemingly fatally shot by his son Harrison, Resurrection takes us to New York City where Harrison (Jack Alcott) is now living and working, as his newly-revived father watches him from afar.

Unsurprisingly, Harrison also becomes a killer like his dad, and Dexter Morgan spends time cleaning up after his son from the shadows to make sure he doesn’t get caught. Oh, and in the last episode, Dexter kills the Dark Passenger. Wait, what?

SPOILERS FOR THE THIRD EPISODE OF DEXTER: RESURRECTION FOLLOW.

If you’re reading that sentence and haven’t watched any of Resurrection yet, you might be a little confused—and understandably so.

In Resurrection, Dexter Morgan is working for rideshare app Urcar in his free time to pick up extra cash. Along the way, he discovers a new serial killer murdering his rideshare drivers that is, rather cheekily, nicknamed the Dark Passenger.

Fans of the series know that Dexter uses the term “Dark Passenger” as the term he uses to describe his insatiable desire to kill, so to name a new killer the same thing is a bit of dark humor from the show’s writers.

Dexter sets a trap for the killer, real name Ronald “Red” Schmidt, and burns his body. Before doing so, however, he discovers Red was planning to attend a dinner party comprised solely of NYC’s biggest serial killers (what else?) and decides to go in Red’s place in search of more targets to kill. Ahh, Dexter, never change.

New episodes of Dexter: Resurrection air Fridays on Showtime and Paramount+.