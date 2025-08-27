‘Dexter: Resurrection’s David Zayas Teases ‘Revelations’ to Come Ahead of Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

As Dexter: Resurrection builds toward its upcoming season finale, David Zayas says there are more “revelations” to come.

With just one episode left before the Season 1 finale, Zayas told PopCulture.com there is still “a lot of interesting action” and “revelations” that fans can look forward to as his character, former Miami Metro PD captain Angel Batista, tries to prove that Dexter Morgan is the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Returning as Batista for the latest show in the Dexter universe was “wonderful” for Zayas, who first debuted his role as Batista in 2006.

“When I read the scripts, I [was] like, ‘Wow, what a great story this Dexter: Resurrection is.’ And I was very excited,” Zayas recalled. “I wanted to see what I could what else I can find in this character [Batista] at the age that I am and see what his past experience has led him to be like, especially now with the new information that he has.”

“He’s a different Angel Batista,” the actor continued, adding that “the innocence” and “trusting attitude” have been “chipped away” from the “big-hearted” detective over the years.

Returning to the world of Dexter and working opposite Michael C. Hall again, Zayas said their characters “just fell into place” like they always have.

Looking back on the legacy of Dexter nearly 20 years after its premiere, Zayas said he’s “proud of all of it,” from the pilot to the latest iteration, Dexter: Resurrection.

“I think he brings the entire audience into his mind, Dexter Morgan,” Zayas reasoned of Dexter‘s staying power throughout the years. “And so people, even though they’re not condoning his actions, they’re understanding why he’s doing what he’s doing. …So it’s really interesting that they go on this journey with him. And I think that’s what they resonate with.”

Dexter: Resurrection hits Paramount+ Premium Friday and airs on Paramount+ with Showtime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.