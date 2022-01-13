‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall: 9 Shows and Movies to Watch After the Showtime Finale

Dexter: New Blood wrapped up the story of Dexter Morgan, but he is only one character Michael C. Hall has played throughout his career. Hall’s fans can check out several movies and TV shows featuring the actor on streaming platforms, including Six Feet Under, The Defeated, and Game Night. Hall, 50, has put a stellar career together, and Dexter is only the beginning.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native started his career on the stage before he was cast as David Fisher on Six Feet Under in 2001. After his run on the show ended, he was cast as the lead character in Dexter, which cemented his star status. He also starred in several films, including Paycheck, Kill Your Darlings, Christine, and In The Shadow of the Moon. He has also continued acting on the stage, appearing in productions of Macbeth, Cabaret, Chicago, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In order to give Dexter a better finale than the controversial 2013 series finale, showrunner Clyde Phillips and Hall got back together for Dexter: New Blood. In a Los Angeles Times interview earlier this month, Hall acknowledged that people will still think of him as Dexter, but they won’t be asking him about the 2013 ending anymore.

“Ever since the series proper ended, I would be asked periodically in interviews or on the street, ‘Are you going to do more Dexter? Please bring him back. What’s up with that ending? I hated the ending, I loved the show…’ This puts all those hypotheticals to bed,” Hall said. “I’m not operating under the illusion that with the end of this show no one will think of me as Dexter any more. But this calms that noise.” Hall won’t be playing Dexter again soon, but scroll on to see where you can watch some of his other great performances.





The Crown (Netflix)

Hall appeared in an episode of Netflix’s acclaimed royal family drama The Crown. In “Dear Mrs. Kennedy,” he played U.S. President John F. Kennedy, opposite Jodi Balfour as Jacqueline Kennedy. The episode tracked Queen Elizabeth’s (Claire Foy) relationship with the U.S. president during his visit to Buckingham Palace and how she responded after Kennedy was assassinated.

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (HBO Max)

The DC Universe Animated Original Movies line has allowed dozens of actors an opportunity to voice DC Comics characters. In Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Hall voiced Dr. Kirk Langstrom, usually known as the villain Man-Bat. However, in the alternate universe of Gods and Monsters, Langstrom was Batman and the Justice League was a group of villains enlisted to keep order on Earth.

Kill Your Darlings (Starz)

Kill Your Darlings is a unique biopic directed by John Krokidas that is set during the college days of the Beat Generation’s most important writers. Hall played David Kramerer, who was killed by author Lucien Carr. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Allen Ginsberg while Dane DeHaan played Carr. Ben Foster played William S. Burroughs and Jack Huston starred as Jack Kerouac.

Game Night (TNT/TBS)

Game Night is one of the funniest movies of 2018, and stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Morris, and Sharon Horgan. The movie centers on a group of friends whose game night turns into a real mystery involving burglaries and kidnapping. Hall plays the villainous “Bulgarian.” (The movie is available to stream via TNT and TBS for those with cable or satellite subscriptions.)

The Report (Amazon Prime Video)

The Report is based on the true story of Daniel Jones and the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the CIA’s use of torture after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Adam Driver leads the star-studded cast as Jones. Hall played Thomas Eastman.

Christine (Netflix)

Christine won critical acclaim for Rebecca Hall’s performance as news reporter Christine Chubbuck, who struggled with depression as she tried to advance in her career. Hall plays Christine’s co-worker George Peter Ryan, whom Christine has a crush on at the beginning of the film.

The Defeated (Netflix)

The Defeated is a Netflix series set in 1946 Berlin, where an American police officer hunts for his missing brother. He also helps a young German police officer fight crime in the city. Hall plays Tom Franklin, opposite Nina Hoss, Taylor Kitsch, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Six Feet Under (HBO Max)

Six Feet Under is the show that introduced Hall to television fans. He played David Fisher on the critically acclaimed series created by Alan Ball. Hall’s performance earned him his first Emmy nomination in 2002 and he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the lead cast.

Safe (Netflix)

Safe is a U.K. series Hall made in 2018, alongside Amanda Abbington. Hall played a pediatric surgeon and widowed father of two daughters who struggles to connect with them. After one of his daughters goes missing, the surgeon discovers disturbing secrets.