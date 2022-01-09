‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Sparks Speculation for Michael C. Hall’s Return in Possible Season 2

Fans felt vindicated on Sunday when Dexter finally got a new series finale, but some ate still hoping for more. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after Dexter: New Blood came to a close, showrunner Clyde Phillips discussed the possibility of returning to the character yet again. Warning: there are spoilers for the Dexter finale ahead.

Phillips created Dexter but left the series in Season 4, and was not shy about the fact that he disliked the original ending. He discussed the new series finale with THR, revealing that he always intended for it to end with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) dead at the hands of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), who has a “dark passenger” of his own. Some fans now expect Harrison to get a spinoff series and continue the story, and Phillips is not opposed to the idea. THR asked if, in that case, Hall would appear as a ghostly projection, the way that other dead characters have for Dexter in the past.

“I honestly don’t know,” Phillips said cautiously. “We’re talking about a hypothetical show here. My instinct is maybe once just to charge up Harrison and charge up the audience or maybe never. It’s either the best idea in the world or the most obvious idea in the world. If Showtime says yes and I can put together a writing room, that’s a question I’ll bring up to them. Right now, I just don’t know.”

Phillips said that he is very interested in doing a spinoff about Harrison, using the name as a title in the same way as Dexter. He said: “There’s a lot I’d like to explore. I don’t have permission yet from Showtime to explore it. But if they were to call – much like Gary Levine called to do what became New Blood – and say we want to do Harrison, I’d drop everything and say yes in a minute.”

However, Phillips also said that he will be happy with this ending if this is truly it. Asked what the legacy of the series was, he said: “The legacy is the audience. I want the audience to say, ‘I was entertained; I learned something; I was stimulated; I was surprised; I was frightened and I’m satisfied.’”

So far, Showtime has not commented on the widespread calls for a new Dexter spinoff or sequel. The series finale premiered on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 9. The whole series is streaming now on Showtime.