'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Addresses Season 2 Filming Reports

Bridgerton may be returning for Season 2 at Netflix, but the series' stars aren't back on set just yet. After reports were sparked this week that the mega-popular series had begun filming on Season 2, series star Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington, cleared the air, revealing where production stands on the upcoming season.

Taking to Twitter amid fan chatter that production on Bridgerton's sophomore run was already well underway, Coughlan contradicted one outlet’s report that "Bridgerton Season 2 has started filming." According to Coughlin, filming has "not yet started," and there is still some work to be done before Lady Whistledown can begin dishing the gossip on the ladies and gentlemen of 19th century London. Coughlan revealed that "wigs and dresses yet to be made," though she assured fans that will be happening “soon!” According to the Mirror UK, for Season 1 alone, a total of 7,500 pieces of costume were made, meaning there is much work to be done.

Not yet! Wigs and dresses yet to be made but soon! https://t.co/7RpATnUe9u — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 15, 2021

Reports of filming officially kicking off were sparked Tuesday after Luke Newton, who plays Colin, the youngest Bridgerton brother, shared two photos and a video of himself and co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson on set, teasing, "the boys are back in town." Some took the post to mean that the actors were back on set and filming had begun, with numerous outlets reporting as such.

While it is unclear when exactly Season 2 will begin filming, the sophomore run is a guarantee. After debuting on Netflix in December 2020 and enjoying some 82 million views within the first 28 days of its debut, the streaming giant confirmed it had given a greenlight for a second season. Unlike Season 1, which followed Rege-Jean Page's Simon Bassett and Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, Season 2 will shift focus to the oldest Bridgerton brother, Lord Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, with the episodes closely following the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the Julia Quinn's series. In February, the series found its Lord Anthony's love interest Kate Sharma in Sex Education star Simone Ashley. Kate is described as a "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools - Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Bridgerton Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.