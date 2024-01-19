'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Drops Lawsuit Against Cole Hauser

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch has dropped its lawsuit against Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser's coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company. Wide Open Country reports that the ranch "voluntarily dismissed" the lawsuit, bringing the legal dispute to an end. It does not appear that neither Sheridan or Hauser have commented on the matter.

Bosque Ranch is a 600-acre property located in Fort Worth, Texas. The ranch houses horses owned by Sheridan, and has been used as filming locations for both Yellowstone and its prequel series, 1883. Back in December, it was revealed that Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company for trademark infringement. The complaint alleged that Free Rein's "FR" brand logo is strikingly similar to the design of Bosque Ranch's "BR" logo. According to San Angelo Live, "This resemblance, Bosque Ranch contends, is likely to cause consumer confusion."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 would be the show's final outing, following the news that series star Kevin Costner had quit. However, it was also reported that Costner "begged" to return to the show. According to Puck News, after Costner walked away, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone, but it ultimately did not work out.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Yellowstone will be coming to an end one year from now, but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Following the success of Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but Variety noted that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."