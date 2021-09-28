Demi Lovato Uses Their Own Personal Experience While Sharing Their Belief That Aliens Exist

Demi Lovato believes in aliens. The singer, who hosts an upcoming Peacock series about their search for extraterrestrial life, not only thinks they exist but also believes they are looking out for them from above. The new series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, also stars their friend Matthew Montgomery and their sister Dallas Lovato, as they try to find evidence of life beyond earth.

“I feel like we’re all our own worst enemy, or at least I am, so I definitely could see how if anything is up there watching over me, they’re trying to protect me from my worst enemy, which is myself,” Lovato recently told Entertainment Tonight. The “Dancing with the Devil” singer hopes the new show will change others’ minds. “I feel like it’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness,” Lovato said. “It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place.”

Lovato changed the mind of at least one person already. Montgomery was skeptical about the idea of extraterrestrial life, but he changed his mind about it after filming the series. “I was like, ‘Are cameras recording this?’ And I think Demi went, ‘Yeah, this is a TV show, we’re filming.’ And I was like, ‘Good because I cannot believe what is happening right now,’” he told ET.

Unidentified runs four episodes and premieres on Peacock on Sept. 30. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lovato said they had a “pretty profound experience” on their 28th birthday, and was sure they made alien contact, which inspired her interest in UFOs. “It was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it,” Lovato said.

Lovato is convinced aliens are trying to make contact with humans and is optimistic about their intentions. They believe they are reaching out in an attempt to help humanity. “If you notice in the back in the ’40s, UFO sighting really started, and that was because, I believe, that was when we split the atom,” they told EW. “We developed nuclear weapons. I think that they’re here. I think that they’re living among us and we don’t even realize it. I don’t think that the traveling light years to get here; some beings are already actually living among us.”

