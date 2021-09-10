Demi Lovato Is a ‘True Believer’ in First Trailer for Peacock’s UFO Series ‘Unidentified’

Demi Lovato is doing another documentary, but this time it’s about aliens. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is partnering with the streaming service Peacock for Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where they will explore an experience that they had at Joshua that led them to believe In the existence of UFOs. The first trailer for Unidentified dropped on Thursday, and the four-part series will follow Lovato and their best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato as they “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

The full series drops on Sept. 30 and in the trailer, Lovato explains that it was inspired by their experience while visiting Joshua Tree. “I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. It was this bright light. It kind of moved in, like, these weird ways that a plane wouldn’t move,” they say in the trailer. “My goal is to find out what really happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family, and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on Earth,” reads the series’ official description. “What if extraterrestrials aren’t traveling light years to visit us? What if they’re already here waiting for us to reach out?” Lovato asks. Lovato produced Unidentified alongside Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann, and Andrew Nock.

This isn’t the first time Lovato has ventured into documentaries, releasing Dancing With The Devil about their personal struggles, including their brush with death in 2018. That year, they survived a drug overdose. Ahead of the documentary’s release on YouTube earlier this year, Lovato spoke to Glamour about why they felt compelled to document that phase of their life, including their broken engagement with actor Max Ehrich. During the interview with Glamour, Lovato described themselves as “really queer,” adding that they know “who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am.”

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato told the magazine. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.” Lovato has since come out as nonbinary.