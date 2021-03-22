US Reportedly Has Evidence of 'Supersonic' UFOs Breaking Sound Barrier

✖

As more intelligence from the U.S. military becomes declassified, more alarming unexplained phenomena are confirmed — including the existence of odd supersonic UFOs. This week, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News that the U.S. government has observed UFOs breaking the sound barrier without causing a sonic boom. Such a maneuver was thought to be impossible, both technologically and physically.

Ratcliffe appeared on Fox News on Monday to discuss an upcoming report about previously classified information. He served as the director of National Intelligence under former President Donald Trump, and he said that the public has not seen the full extent of unexplainable phenomena documented by the government. "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public," he said. "Some of those have been declassified."

NEW: Former DNI Ratcliffe discusses UFOs amid report the US is expected to release. “We’re talking about objects…that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for...”pic.twitter.com/O3aElC9jhq — The Bias News (@thebias_news) March 22, 2021

"And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he continued. "Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom."

Ratcliffe also noted that there is more than eyewitness accounts to back these stories up, in many cases. He said that "unidentified aerial phenomena" have been observed all over the world, and have not escaped the notice of modern technology and monitoring systems.

"When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it's not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection," he said. "Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public."

The U.S. government is obliged to declassify and release much of the information coming out now, but Ratcliffe said he is personally excited for the public to get its hands on this knowledge. He had hoped to publish everything by Jan. 20, before he left office, but said "we weren't able to get it down into an unclassified format quickly enough."

Still, the government has until June 1 to publish all this information thanks to the Intelligence Authorization Act, which the United States Senate included in a stimulus package back in December. It requires the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to contribute to a massive report on UFOs and "unidentified aerial phenomena." Ratcliffe did not estimate when the full report might be published.