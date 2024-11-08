‘Days of Our Lives’ Star is ‘Hopeful’ for Brandon Barash’s Return Following Exit

After Brandon Barash’s shocking exit from Days of Our Lives, one of his co-stars is remaining hopeful that fans haven’t seen the last of him or Stefan DiMera. Barash joined the long-running soap opera in 2022, taking over for the late Tyler Christopher, who played Stefan from 2017 to 2019. Barash made his final appearance on the Oct. 28 episode when Stefan was kidnapped by his own mother.

Barash’s on-screen love interest Cherie Jimenez, who plays Gabi Hernandez-DiMera, told Us Weekly at the “Day of Days” fan event on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, “We’ll just see what happens” when it comes to Stefan’s story. “The writers know what they’re doing. They just bring the drama and they just give us the scripts, and we play and have fun. Anything can happen. Characters do come back so I’m hopeful, and we’re just gonna leave it at that and whatever happens, happens.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Stefan’s future is unknown, Jimenez has no doubt that his and Gabi’s love will conquer all, even despite all that they’ve been through. “I believe Gabi and Stefan are end game,” she said. “They have gone through so much that if they make it through this, I believe that they are meant to be. Now, unfortunately, we have gone through a divorce. He cheated on me while I was in prison with the mafia queen, and then I slept with his brother for revenge. It’s just been a tit-for-tat, and unfortunately, it hasn’t led us in the right direction.”

Just because the two have had a rocky relationship, it doesn’t mean that Gabi doesn’t still care for Stefan. Cherie Jimenez said Gabi is “going to fight for him.” She continued, “Gabi is going to be left with herself and all the choices she has made. I’m always going to root for Gabi and Stephan and the ship name is Stabby, as they call them.”

As of now, it’s unknown if Brandon Barash will ever return to Days of Our Lives, as he told Soaps.com, “The story would have to be right. The contract would have to be right. And I would have to be able to trust them. And I’ve lost that. I’ve lost that ability to trust that team, quite frankly.” The soap opera could always cast someone else to play Stefan, but it would be hard to imagine anyone else playing the role, especially after Barash’s sudden exit. Fans will just have to wait and see what comes from this in new episodes dropping weekdays on Peacock.