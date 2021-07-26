'Days of Our Lives' Spinoff Ordered at Peacock

✖

A new spinoff is making its way to Peacock. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter shared that a Days of Our Lives spinoff landed at Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. The series, which will be titled Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, will consist of five episodes.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring together characters who have appeared on the soap opera over the years as they navigate a mystery concerning stolen jewels. Both present and former cast members will appear on this spinoff. Several of the current stars of Days of Our Lives who will appear in the spinoff include Deidre Hall, Robert Scott Wilson, James Reynolds, and Victoria Konefal. THR also reported that actors Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Billy Flynn, Sal Stowers, and Lamon Archey will also appear on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Additionally, one very famous Days alum will be making her way back to Salem.

Lisa Rinna, who currently stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will appear in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. She will reprise her role of Billie Reed, who is an agent for the International Security Alliance. Rinna last appeared on the show back in 2018. The reality star has appeared in over 700 episodes since she joined the series in 1992. As for what Beyond Salem will entail, it will follow several different characters who are caught up in this mystery. John and Marlena, played by Hogestyn and hall, respectively, are traveling to Zurich for a long weekend. Ben and Ciara, played b Wilson and Konefal, are also on the road as they're taking a trip to New Orleans. Chad's storyline (which features Flynn's portrayal of the character) will find him in Phoenix, as he is visiting friends.

Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli, played by Reynolds, Harry, Stowers, and Archey, are going on a vacation to Miami. The jewel heist is the main cause for concern amid all of these vacations. The characters all become involved in this particular heist, as it could present "dire consequences" for Salem. Rinna's character, Reed, will be the agent tasked with finding the missing jewels. As of right now, a debut date has not been set for this spinoff. The news about Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem comes shortly after NBC announced that the soap opera was renewed for two more seasons. With that renewal, Days will air through its 58th season in 2022-2023.