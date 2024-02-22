'Days of Our Lives' Fan Favorites Set to Make Dramatic Return Next Week

Eli Grant and Lani Price Grant are returning to Salem. MichaelFairmanTV reports that Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers will be making a grand return to long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives on the Monday, Feb. 26 episode. Archey joined Days in 2017, portraying FBI agent and police detective Eli Grant. He married Stowers' Lani Price in 2020 after being introduced in 2015. The duo made their last appearance on the series in 2023, and while it hasn't even been a year since they were last on, it's definitely been too long.

Archey spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the highly-anticipated return, sharing that he was "excited to see Sal (Stowers, Lani]. It had been a long time since I had had any scenes with her, so it was definitely good to come back and work with Sal again. I was definitely looking forward to catching up with Jim [Reynolds, Abe] and always Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie]. Anytime I go there, I always go to her room and see if she's in there, whether I have a scene with her or not. I always try to touch base with her."

As for coming back and reuniting with his on-screen wife once again, the All American actor said, "It was definitely good to get back in the mix of things with Sal and have some scenes with her, and I'm sure it will be really exciting for the fans to be able to see Eli and Lani together again. It's always great working with Sal. Our friendship goes well beyond Days of Our Lives. I knew her before [we worked together on the show], so there's never the thing where we have to get used to each other again or feel like we have to dust off the cobwebs."

What will bring the Grants back to Salem? They will be arriving in town to check on Paulina's health status. Jackée Harry's character is the aunt of Lani Price and was diagnosed with cancer. It will be great to see Lani and Eli back again, and hopefully for another multi-episode arc, depending on Paulina's condition. Eli is also coming in at a good time after his grandmother Julie (Hayes) is coping with the loss of the Horton house. As of now, it's unknown if this will only be a one-episode stint, but fans should tune in on Monday, Feb. 26, on Peacock to see what happens.