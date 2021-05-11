Jackee Harry Reveals Why She Didn't Want Her 'Sister, Sister' Role

✖

Jackee Harry revealed that she did not initially want to play Tia Mowry's on-screen adoptive mother in the classic '90s sitcom Sister, Sister. Since the show ended, Harry has come to appreciate her role and what the show has meant to younger women though, Harry wrote in a Twitter thread on Mother's Day. Sister, Sister ran on ABC and The WB from 1994 to 1999 and starred real-life twins Tia and Tamera Mowry as identical twins separated at birth who reunite 14 years later.

Harry, 64, wrote that she felt she was "too young and sexy to be anybody's mother," so she did not want to play Tia's mother Lisa Landry. However, her sister convinced her to take the part "and I’m glad I did because it helped me realize how fulfilling it is to mentor younger women," Harry wrote. "Showing other people how to develop their skills & talents, helping them gain confidence, self-worth, self-awareness, love for others – it feeds my soul in a way that not even acting does," Harry continued. "Imagine my happiness when I see the wonderful women & mothers Tia & Tamera have become."

🧵 I absolutely did NOT want to play Lisa Landry – I was too young and sexy to be anybody’s MOTHER! But my sister eventually convinced me to take the part and I’m glad I did because it helped me realize how fulfilling it is to mentor younger women. pic.twitter.com/rxEFzTisf2 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) May 9, 2021

Lisa also "resonated with so many of you watching from home," Harry wrote, adding that she understands how important it was to "have a black mom like her on TV." She continued, "It goes to show that when somebody connects with you and allows you to teach them (in person or even through the television screen), what they’re really giving you is the opportunity to show them that they’re not alone."

Harry, who remains the only Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 227, ended her threat with an important message to mothers. "To all the moms out there who are doing your best to raise your kids and hustling so hard to achieve your dreams, I see you. I love you. You’re the perfect example of how mothers can be sexy, strong, and successful," she wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day!"

In December, Harry returned to the soap opera world as Paulina Price on NBC's Days of Our Lives. She also has a role in the third and final season of FX's Pose, which airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Harry's other credits include The Paynes, The First Family, Girl Meets World and Everybody Hates Chris. Sister, Sister is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.