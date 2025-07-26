‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Exits

On the heels of a two-season renewal, Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to a cast member.

Friday’s episode of the long-running soap opera marked the final one for Peyton Meyer as Doug Williams III, per TVLine.

Meyer only joined Days in December 2024, revealed to be the estranged grandson of Susan Seaforth Hayes’ Julie’s late husband. Doug stole Julie’s necklace and also worked as a busboy at the Brady Pub. As for what happened in Doug’s final episode, Doug took responsibility for the decisions he made that led to the kidnapping of Gabi’s daughter and returned Julie’s family heirloom, apologizing for his actions. In turn, Julie gave Doug a pocket watch worn by his grandfather in World War II.

Before Doug left, Julie had him promise to return to Salem and show her how well he’s doing once he has his life together. Whether or not Meyer has plans to return is unclear, but since Doug wasn’t killed off, it’s possible that this won’t be the last that fans see of him. Plus, he did promise Julie to come back to Salem, so it may just be a matter of time.

Aside from Days of Our Lives, Meyer is also known for his role as Jordan Van Draanen in the Netflix film He’s All That, Trip Windsor in the ABC sitcom American Housewife, and Lucas Friar in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. Other credits include Versus, Gibby, and Dog with a Blog, among others.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, the long-running soap opera was just renewed for two seasons, taking the series through Season 63. News of the big renewal came after the 15,000th episode, which aired in December. Days premiered on NBC in 1965 and moved to Peacock in 2022, where it has remained since. Peyton Meyer is the latest actor to leave the soap, with the most notable recent departure coming in March with Billy Flynn bowing out as Chad DiMera after 11 years. The reason was to hop over to The Young and the Restless, with his role revealed as Cane Ashby in June.

Days of Our Lives is streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping weekdays on the NBCUniversal streamer. Fans should tune in next week to see if and how Doug’s departure affects Salem.