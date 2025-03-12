‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Leaving Soap for ‘Young and the Restless’ in Shocking Move

Billy Flynn is saying goodbye to Salem and hello to Genoa City. In a shocking move, the soap opera vet announced Tuesday that he is leaving Peacock’s Days of Our Lives and heading to CBS’ The Young and the Restless.

Flynn first joined Days in 2014 as Chad DiMera, taking over the role from Casey Deidrick, and has remained a staple of the show ever since. He told TVLine that his final episode is not set to air sometime in 2026 due to the show’s filming schedule. He will make his debut on The Young and the Restless in an unspecified role this coming spring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways,” Flynn said. “I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way.”

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday added, “We support Billy as an actor and friend, and wish him nothing but continued success and happiness, personally and professionally. He will certainly be missed in Salem.”

News of Flynn’s exit comes after the actor celebrated his 10-year anniversary on the show back in September. To celebrate the occasion, many of Flynn’s co-stars, including Daniel Feuerriegel, Robert Scott Wilson, Stephen Nichols, and more, recorded congratulatory videos that the Peacock show shared across its socials.

During his decade-long stint on Days, Flynn became a fan favorite, in part thanks to his character’s romance with Abigail Deveraux (played by Kate Mansi and Marci Miller). His portrayal of Chad earned him three Daytime Emmy nominations as Outstanding Lead Actor. He also starred in the Peacock spinoffs Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, as well as the miniseries Chad & Abby in Paris.

Deadline reports that Flynn’s departure from the show “is amicable.” It’s unclear how his character will be written out of the show, or if a different actor will take over the role.

Details of his role on The Young and the Restless haven’t yet been revealed, but the show’s executive producer head writer Josh Griffit said, “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we look forward to welcoming Billy to the show. He will be a wonderful addition to Y&R’s stellar cast.”