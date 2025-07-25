‘Days of Our Lives’ Receives Major Update About Its Future

Days of Our Lives is not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Variety, the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more seasons.

This will take Days through its 63rd season. The daytime drama premiered on NBC in 1965, where it aired through 2022 before ultimately transitioning to Peacock. News of the two-season renewal comes over six months after the milestone 15,000th episode aired. Some of the current ensemble cast includes Suzanne Rogers, Deidre Hall, Raven Bowens, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Leo Howard, Abigail Klein, AnnaLynne McCord, James Reynolds, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, and Robert Scott Wilson, among others.

Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes, Stephen Nichols at the Peacock Theater on November 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

Like any show, Days of Our Lives has seen some recent cast members come and go. The show most recently said goodbye to Drake Hogestyn’s John Black in May, killing him off following the actor’s death last year. In March, Billy Flynn exited as Chad DiMera after 11 years, while Brandon Brash departed as Stefan DiMera in October after five years.

Days of Our Lives was renewed for Season 61 last November, so Peacock didn’t even wait a full year to pick it up for another season. And this time, it was for two. The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday serves as executive producer, while Noel Maxam serves as co-executive producer, Randy Dugan serves as producer, and Sara P. McCormick is the coordinating producer. Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford are the head writers.

Pictured: (l-r) Galen Gering, Cherie Jimenez, Al Calderon at the Peacock Theater on November 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

The renewal is not so surprising. Days of Our Lives was the longest-running daytime drama on NBC and continues to be one of the longest-running daytime dramas ever. The show has earned 62 Emmys throughout its run, with Dick Van Dyke taking home the award for Guest Performer in 2024 at 98, making him the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever. Just this year alone, Days of Our Lives has 13 nominations at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards.

Days of Our Lives will continue to bring the drama, romance, and surprises for at least two more seasons, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that wasn’t it. Especially since the soap keeps gaining more and more new fans each day, airing in the United States, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa, Australia, and more. Days of Our Lives can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.