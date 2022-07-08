David Harbour Lost 80 Pounds for 'Stranger Things 4': Won't 'Ever Do That Again'

David Harbour recently revealed that he lost 80 pounds for Stranger Things 4, adding that he won't "ever do that again." The Jim Hopper actor spoke with GQ about his work on the show — including its most recent season — and explained, "I lost about 80 pounds from Season 3 – I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [Season 4] I was around 190."

Harbour explained that he lost the weight through intermittent fasting and Pilates, then added, "I don't think I'll ever do that again." As soon as he was done filming, the actor says he right back to work packing on weight again. "I have this Santa Claus movie coming out for Universal in December [titled Violent Night], and I gained [it all back]," he said. "But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

Stranger Things Season 4 recently concluded on Netflix, with fans everywhere loving the finale. Back in August 2021, creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross. He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5.

Ahead of the finale, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters in Season 4. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger." Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are now streaming in full on Netflix.