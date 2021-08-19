Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

✖

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.

"In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London," reads the official synopsis. "Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe - each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist - Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl."

The film is currently following Netflix original films The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo, on the Netflix charts, as well as Assassin’s Creed and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The film did not do well critically upon its release, sitting at 25% from critics and 35% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. "A tired, horrendously written thriller which is a chore to sit through from its briefly promising start to its inane finish," read one scathing review.

"There is a certain simplicity to The Postcard Killings that is inarguably ruined as more and more answers come to light, only to be saved by a measured performance from Morgan and some lovely cinematography," read another. "Why is it that serial killers in bad movies and books seem to be less interested in murdering their victims than mounting conceptual art projects?" wondered thew review in The Hollywood Reporter. However, the film isn't available to stream on Netflix in the US, but curious viewers can check it out on Hulu.