Comedy TV Show Canceled After Only One Season

Comedy and animation fans were devastated last month to learn that The Harper House had been canceled after just one season. Creator Brad Neely broke the sad news to fans on Twitter, and it was then confirmed in a report by Deadline. The series is streaming in its entirety now on Paramount+, since no new episodes are coming.

Neely thanks his crew, the cast and his fans for supporting The Harper House when the cancellation became official. He tweeted: “The Harper House is canceled. I’ll always appreciate the show’s resilient crew and cast that came together during an unprecedented breakdown of normal life to make this family with me. I’m grateful to everyone involved and to anyone who gave it a shot. It’s time to get nuts.”

Neely received an outpouring of condolences from friends, colleagues and fans. Many thought the cancellation was premature, as they had been trying to entice friends and family to give the show a shot. The Harper House was about a family living in small-town Arkansas and trying to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, in part by inhabiting an old, dilapidated Victorian home.

“Ughh I’m sorry. It was so funny and good! Maybe another streamer can pick it up but I’m sure you haveanother great cartoon in the works if not,” one fan wrote. Another added: “It’s still great to see the hard work get out there, if only for a shorter when than we ever like. Congratulations to your entire team.”

The Harper House starred Rhea Seehorn as matriarch Debbie Harper, Jason Lee as Freddie Harper, Ryan Flynn as Todd Harper, Tatiana Maslany as Ollie Harper, Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Morocco and Neely himself in a handful of roles. Other familiar voices included Gabourey Sibide, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen and Lance Krall.

Neely is known to many for his short animated videos published online under the “Creased Comics” moniker, including The Baby Cakes Diaries, Queeblo and others. He worked on South Park as a producer for two seasons, and created two other short-lived animated series before The Harper House — China, IL and Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio, bot for Adult Swim.

So far, Neely has not given any hints about what he’s working on next. He has not commented on fans’ hopes that The Harper House will be picked up by another streamer. So far, Paramount+ has not commented on the cancellation. Season 1 is still streaming at the time of this writing.