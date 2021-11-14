Adele One Night Only: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Adele One Night Only might only be airing on CBS one night, but the special will be available to watch again after Sunday. The special debuts on CBS Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on-demand on the ViacomCBS streaming platform Paramount+. Adele performed several of her biggest hits for the show, as well as new songs from her upcoming album 30. She also sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is featured in the special.

If you do not happen to be near a television Sunday night, you can still stream it using Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling and more. Paramount+ subscribers can also stream their local CBS stations through the app, so you can check out Adele’s performances that way. After the special airs, it will be available to stream at Paramount+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The concert featured in the special was filmed outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Of course, she opened the show with “Hello,” the chart-topping hit from her 2015 album 25. Although the show was meant as a showcase for her new songs on 30, Adele told Winfrey she couldn’t possibly perform “Hello” in the middle of the show. “I’m always going to start with ‘Hello,’” she said. “It’d be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I’m starting with it.” Adele also performed “Skyfall,” the James Bond title song that earned her and co-writer Paul Epworth Oscars for Best Original Song.

Adele will also share stories about her new songs with Winfrey and will discuss her life after divorce, raising son Angelo, and her weight loss, according to CBS’ press release. “Easy on Me,” the lead single from 30, will also likely be showcased. There will be a “load of filthy jokes,” Adele teased in one clip from the special. “Being in LA as well, where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show.”

30 is Adele’s first new album since 25 was released in 2015. Although she is now 33, the album is called 30 since that was her age when she started work on the album. Many of the songs were written with co-producer Greg Kurstin, including “Easy on Me” and the second single, “I Drink Wine.” The Target edition includes a second version of “Easy on Me” with country singer Chris Stapleton. The album will be released on Friday.

Sony Music is anticipating huge physical sales for 30, as physical sales also made up a big chunk of sales for 21 and 25. Sources told Variety that over 500,000 vinyl copies have already been pressed to make sure there are no shortages for the holidays. In order to be prepared, Adele had to finalize 30 at least six months ago, so pressing plants had enough time to make all those copies.