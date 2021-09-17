‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand to Launch New Podcast

Cobra Kai fans are ready for the fourth season to stream on Netflix. But before that happens two stars on the series are teaming up to launch a new podcast. This week it was announced that Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand have joined iHeartMedia’s new My Cultura podcast network to host their new podcast series Lone Lobos. The network is dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and sharing the Latinx experience with listeners. Maridueña and Bertrand will talk things all pop culture and have special guests.

“Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it’s important to our partners at iHeartMedia,” Maridueña and Bertrand said in a joint statement. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.”

Maridueña and Bertrand are part of the main coast of Cobra Kai, which is a sequel to The Karate Kid films. The first and second seasons aired on YouTube Premium before moving over the Netflix for Season 3, which began streaming on New Year’s Day this year. The fourth season is set to start streaming in December, and the show has been renewed for Season 5. Cobra Kai also stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the two original stars from The Karate Kid.

Back in December, PopCulture.com spoke to the creators and Cobra Kai, and they talked about possible spinoffs for some of the characters. “We have plans for several more seasons of the show,” series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz said. “When we starting writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. … We’ve written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it’s going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix.”

The synopsis for Season 4 says “the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.”