‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show’s anticipated premiere this month.

“Well, the first time I walked on set and saw Ralph, it was surreal because our path hadn’t crossed in 30 years,” Griffith told PopCulture. “I don’t remember all the details, but it was a good experience we had together. And we just picked up where we left off. And would you have ever imagined sitting on the mat shooting Karate Kid 3, that here we would be at our age doing this? I was a newcomer coming in and they were so welcoming. Like. I said they’d been doing great work. So I was honored to be a part of them saying, hey, let me jump in and go down this path with you guys. And it’s been, like I said, fulfilling is a good word. It’s been a good journey and I’m really proud of it, of the season and where we’re going with it.”

Silver was the main antagonist in The Karte Kid Part III and terrorized Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) for the entire movie. He returns for Cobra Kai Season 4 to help John Kreese (Martin Kove) get the Cobra Kai students ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament. While Silver and Kreese are teaming up, Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are also joining forces to take Cobra Kai down.

“I had seen [Zabka] at a few things way, way back,” Griffith when asked if he has worked with Zabka before Cobra Kai. “And again, it was just whatever experiences we had were just really positive. And so we picked right up, great energy, and I think we hit it off. And I think they were appreciative to say, bring this guy back. It’s new blood for the show. And somebody to twist things up a little bit.”

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Eve. There will be a fifth season of the series, which is currently in production.