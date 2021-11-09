Netflix Offers First Look at ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ahead of December Premiere

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere on December 31, and Netflix is offering a first look at the new season. The streaming service released photos from the fourth season, which includes Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) joining forces to take down John Kreese (Martin Kove). Another photo released by Netflix is Kreese talking to Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

“Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet,” writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told PEOPLE. “With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it’s anyone’s game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be released nearly one year after Season 3 arrived on Netflix. The first two seasons first premiered on YouTube, but the show moved to Netflix before Season 3 was released. Cobra Kai is a sequel series to The Karate Kid film franchise. In the movies, Daniel was the protagonist while Johhny was the main protagonist in the first film.

“Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi,” the official synopsis states. “As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Jacob Bertrand who plays Hawk in Cobra Kai. He said he’s now into martial arts since joining the series. “I started doing Muay Thai again and more Brazilian jiu-jitsu,” Bertrand said to PopCulture. “I got really into UFC and MMA during the offseason because we’re around a lot of the stunt guys all the time and they’re super into it. Just by associating with them I kinda got into it. I love being active and martial arts is something you can do on your own.”