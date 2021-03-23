'Cobra Kai' Season 4: All the Biggest Questions We Have

Cobra Kai fans are ready for Season 4. The cast and crew of the Netflix series are currently filming the fourth season in Atlanta after the third season premiered on New Year's Day. In February, Netflix revealed the title of the first episode of Season 4, which is titled "Let's Begin," which is the last thing Johnny Lawrence says in the final episode of Season 3. With Season 4 in production, fans have their questions and theories about what is going to happen. Season 3s aw many surprises including Robby joining Cobra Kai and Hawk breaking Demetri's arm before apologizing and reuniting with Miguel and Johnny. But one of the more surprising things fans saw was the return of Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), who is why Johnny and Daniel have been at war for over 30 years. She appears in the ninth and 10th episodes of Season 3 and sheds light on why Daniel and Johnny don't like each other. Will she make another appearance in Season 4? Here's a look at that the biggest questions heading into the next season of Cobra Kai. And who is John Kreese's mysterious Vietnam friend?

When Will Season 4 Be Released? (Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX) That is the biggest question fans have since the production will likely end in the next month or two. When PopCulture.com talked to the creators in December, they said it could come out sometime next year. But Netflix could keep the same schedule and have it available on New Year's Day in 2022.

Who is John Kreese Recruiting? (Photo: Netflix) Speaking of Kreese, he was seen calling a friend from Vietnam in the Season 3 finale. Most fans believe it's Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III who terrorized Daniel. If it is him, Cobra Kai will be stronger than ever.

Can Daniel and Johnny Continue to be Partners? (Photo: Steve Dietl) The end of Season 3 saw Daniel and Johnny join forces with their dojos. They understand it's needed in order to take down John Kreese and Cobra Kai. However, knowing the history of Johnny and Daniel, it's only a matter of time before they are at each other's throats.

Can Miguel Defend His Title? b (Photo: Jace Downs ) Miguel can walk and fight, which is a very good thing. And with the All Valley Karate Tournament back on after being canceled, Miguel will have a chance to defend his title. If he's able to make it that far again, will he be facing Robby?

Johnny and Carmen Forever? (Photo: Bob Mahoney) Fans were happy to see Johnny and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) officially become a couple. However, Miguel doesn't know about them yet, and both are not sure how to tell him. The good news is Rubio has been promoted to the main cast, which means fans will see more of Carmen. However, there is another woman that has come back into Johnny's life...

Will Robby Stay with Cobra Kai? (Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX) But another big question is how committed is Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to Cobra Kai? He was easily manipulated by Kreese to join his dojo, and things will only get worse if Silver, the sadistic sensei who tormented Daniel, is in the mix. Robby feels like Kreese is the only one who has his back, despite Daniel and Johnny letting him know that they care for him.

Will Ali Return Again? (Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer, Getty) Now that Ali has officially made her appearance in Cobra Kai, fans are wondering if she will be seen more often since she's a big part of the story. Odds are it might not happen since she lives in Colorado with her kids. However, she is now divorced from her husband and had a great time hanging out with Johnny when she came home for Christmas.