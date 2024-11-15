Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 15)

The Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend as new titles from the November 2024 content list arrive. Subscribers sitting back and looking to relax will have five new TV series and movies to watch, including the first four seasons of A.P. Bio, new episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6, and an all-new Netflix Live Event, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov, 15

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Failing to get his dream job, Jack Griffin makes one thing clear when he moves back to Ohio to work as a high school teacher — he won’t be teaching.”

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov, 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov, 15

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.”

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov, 15

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Step inside the fast-paced world of LA interior design with five decorators who bring visual flair to the homes and businesses of their A-list clientele.”

Arcane: Season 2, Act II (new episode)

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov, 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In this final chapter, Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is losing just one titles this weekend. On Friday, the 2019 biographical film Harriet departs. It will be followed by several other departures in the coming days.

Leaving 11/19/24

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/22/24

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/11/24

Rob Peace

Avail. 11/12/24

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Avail. 11/13/24

EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM

Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM

The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES

SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 11/14/24

Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIE

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY