‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Teaser Arrives, and We Can’t Wait for New Episodes

Yellowjackets fans hungry for new episodes are in for a treat this Valentine’s Day. Two years after the second season of the fan-favorite triller drama wrapped, Yellowjackets Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Valentine’s Day 2025, Paramount+ with Showtime confirmed in a gruesome 3 teaser trailer Tuesday.

The short clip gave little away for the upcoming 10-episode season, but did tease the remaining Yellowjackets team’s continued decent into darkness amid their fight for survival in the Canadian wilderness. And yes, that means Valentine’s Day will be spent with some cannibalism, the teaser cheekily teasing, “this Valentine’s Day, eat your heart out.” In the 15-second video, Shauna can be seen screaming and, at one point, pinning another person to a tree as she holds a spear. The trailer also offered glimpses at a man with a bloody face, a skull with a symbol on the forehead, and a bloody knife.

According to Deadline, Yellowjackets Season 3 will kick off with two episodes on Friday, Feb. 14 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The Season 3 linear debut will then take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 on Showtime. Internationally, the season will premiere on Feb. 14 exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and later in the year in France.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets follows a group of New Jersey high school soccer players, the Yellowjackets, after their plane crashes in the wilderness in 1996. More than two decades later, in the present-day timeline, the surviving members of the crash and the events that unfolded after continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present.

Season 3 will pick up after the bone chilling events of Season 2, which saw the remaining Yellowjackets teammates bringing Javi’s body back to the cabin to feed them and their cabin ultimately catching fire, forcing them into the harsh wilderness. In the present timeline, Natalie tragically died.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell portray the adults in 2021, while Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton play their younger counterparts in 1996. Returning for Season 3 will be Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall, with Joel McHale set to guest star. Hilary Swank has also joined the cast in a recurring role.

