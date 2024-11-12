Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 11)

Netflix is continuing to check titles off the November 2024 content list. This week, the streaming giant is set to add 22 new TV shows and movies, including 12 Netflix originals. The new additions join others already made this month, such as Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2 and Investigation Alien.

Along with the first six Fast & Furious movies, as well as a few other licensed titles, Netflix this week will be stocking plenty of original content, perhaps most exciting being new episodes of Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid-spinoff is set to return for Season 6, Part 2 on Friday, marking the penultimate batch of episodes before the final episodes drop next year. The streamer will also be growing its comedy lineup with a brand new special from Adrienne Iapalucci, with other additions including titles like the original holiday film Hot Frosty, and documentaries Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley and The Lost Children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci takes aim at our public figures, awkward tribute tattoos, virtue signaling and more in this unfiltered stand-up special.”

Hot Frosty

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.”

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov, 13

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “June of 1968 was perhaps the most significant crossroads of Elvis Presley’s storied career. His meteoric rise to superstardom in the mid-50’s preceded his two-year tenure in the US Army starting in March 1958. When he returned in 1960, the country was on the precipice of a seismic shift. The decade brought with it a sea change to politics, pop culture and music. But instead of being at the epicenter of public discourse, Elvis was sidelined. Under the dogged guidance of manager Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis was busy making a slew of increasingly-monotonous Hollywood films. By 1968, he hadn’t performed in front of an audience in seven years. Elvis’s perch atop the mountain of popular music had been usurped. The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Motown, Hendrix and scores of other chart-topping acts had rendered Elvis a largely forgotten figure on the music landscape.

So it was in that summer of 1968, that instead of recording a family-friendly Christmas program at Parker’s behest, Elvis insisted on a return to his rock & roll roots; a live show celebrating the greatest hits of his past, and paving the way to an ambitious future. The result, later nicknamed “The Elvis Presley Comeback Special” is considered one of the greatest moments of Elvis’s career.

Through in-depth interviews, unprecedented access to Elvis and the Colonel’s personal files, and rarely seen footage of the ’68 Special and its rehearsals, we’ll relive this pivotal time in the career of The King, and we’ll examine the furor and chaos of the 1960’s through the lens of one of America’s most indelible cultural icons.”

The Lost Children

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov, 14

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “After a small plane crashes, four Indigenous children lost and alone in the Colombian Amazon jungle, rely on their ancestral wisdom to survive as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds.

Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel, with Colombian Jorge Durán and British- Peruvian Lali Houghton, this documentary tells the incredible story from the point of view of the people involved in the epic rescue: the Colombian Army, Indigenous volunteer rescuers, and the children’s family.”

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov, 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/11/24

Rob Peace

Avail. 11/12/24

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Avail. 11/13/24

EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM

The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES

Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES

SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 11/14/24

Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

Avail. 11/15/24

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix subscribers will unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few titles this week, with three movies scheduled to exit on Thursday followed by one more on Friday.

Leaving 11/14/24

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving 11/15/24

Harriet