Classic Competition Game Show Rebooted, With WWE’s The Miz to Host

American Gladiators is getting the reboot treatment with WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin at the helm.

The hit competition show, which initially debuted in 1989, is finding new life on Prime Video, MGM Alternative announced Monday ahead of the annual Amazon upfront presentation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The show returns with an exciting new take, and an All-Star cast of Gladiators for the modern era,” the streamer shared, teasing the return of some classic events from the original American Gladiator series, including the Gauntlet, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

American Gladiators in 1993 (Credit: Tony Duffy/Allsport)

The featured Gladiators on the upcoming series will include professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, pro CrossFit champions and fitness trainers from around the world, all of whom are “ecstatic to put their abilities to the test.”

Mizanin announced his new hosting role on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming.”

The Miz added, “Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK!”

US pro-wrestler Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz attends Netflix’s “WWE Monday Night RAW” premiere at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 6, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise,” said Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment in a statement. “The US reboot, combined with our epic success in the UK, our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”

John Ferraro and Daniel Calin will executive produce the reboot. Original seasons of the series are available to stream on the newly launched American Gladiators’ FAST Channel on Prime Video FAST.