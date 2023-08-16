Prime Video Movie Shoots to No. 1 on Amazon Charts Following Premiere

Prime Video's new movie Red, White & Royal Blue premiered this weekend and immediately shot to the top of the streamer's list. According to a report by Deadline, Amazon is even crediting the rom-com with inspiring "a huge surge in new Prime membership signups." It also has critics praising this simple LGBTQ+ love story.

Red, White & Royal Blue is a romantic comedy about a first son of the United States and a prince of the British royal throne falling in love and trying to decide whether or not to hide it. Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) and Sen. Oscar Diaz (Clifton Collins Jr.) Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry, the second son of the British royal family – meaning he is not directly in line for the throne. After a tense start to their friendship the two soon discover a mutual attraction leading to a high-stakes secret.

The movie is based on a novel by the same name written by Casey McQuiston, which was published in 2019. It was adapted for the screen by Ted Malawer and Matthew Lopez, with Lopez directing. It was released straight to Prime Video on Friday and according to Amazon it became the number one movie on the platform over the weekend.

Red, White & Royal Blue is also now one of the top three most-watched rom-coms on Prime Video ever, though the streamer didn't mention what the other two movies are or what their order is. The company praised the cast and the creative team in a press release on Wednesday.

"The phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blue is a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it. Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and the entire talented filmmaking team hit it out of the park," said Amazon Studios exec Jennifer Salke in a statement. "We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans – existing and new."

Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano. The movie is streaming now on Prime Video, and it's just beginning to spark big conversations on social media. The original novel by McQuiston is available in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.