Hit Netflix Show Returning for New Christmas-Themed Season

Netflix is getting ready for the holidays with a Christmas-themed new season of a hit show.

Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day returns to host the second season of Is It Cake? Holiday, releasing on Nov. 25.

Per Netflix, the season will include six All-Star cake artists, consisting of three Is It Cake? alums and three holiday baking heavy hitters as they “try to fool celebrity judges with their hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season, the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!”

IS IT CAKE: HOLIDAY. Host Mikey Day from episode 201 of IS IT CAKE: HOLIDAY. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Hosted by Day and based on the viral Internet meme of the same name, Is It Cake? premiered on Netflix in 2022, with the second season premiering the following year, with the third season in 2024. After Season 3, Netflix took a holiday route with Is It Cake? Holiday, premiering in November 2024, with Day returning as host. Additionally, Is It Cake? Halloween premiered on Netflix earlier this month and will be followed by the second season of Is It Cake? Holiday in November.

Is It Cake? Halloween is currently No. 8 on Netflix in TV Shows for the U.S. Guest judges for the four-episode season included Pete Holmes, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Harvey Guillén, Kevin Nealon, Ron Funches, and Whitney Cummings, among others. As of now, it’s unknown who will be a guest judge for Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2, but there will surely be some fun ones. At the very least, fans will be able to get into the festive spirit a little bit earlier, and maybe even get some ideas.

Whether or not there will be a fourth season of Is It Cake? is unknown, but it’s possible Netflix may take into account how well the holiday specials are doing. Since the streamer opted to do a Halloween and another Holiday season, that could be a good thing. If anything, Is It Cake? is not going away just yet, and there will be much to look forward to. Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 25. The first season, Is It Cake? Halloween, and all three seasons of Is It Cake? are streaming now.