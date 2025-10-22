127 Titles Coming to Netflix in November 2025

Move over, spooky season! It’s time to cozy up and prepare for the cold months ahead with 127 shows and movies coming to Netflix in November. On Wednesday, the streaming service released its full list of new content available to subscribers.

Among those titles are many tried and true movies, like Charlie’s Angels, The Hangover, the Back to the Future franchise and The Sandlot. Also available in November are new seasons of hit Netflix shows like Selling the OC, The Vince Staples Show and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things — and even a few Christmas titles.

Continue reading to see exact premiere dates for everything coming to Netflix — and don’t forget to read our list of titles leaving Netflix in November, too.

Coming to Netflix November 1, 2025

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

Coming to Netflix November 2, 2025

King Richard

The Outfit

Coming to Netflix November 3, 2025

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — NETFLIX FAMILY

In Waves and War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix November 4, 2025

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix November 5, 2025

Election

Heweliusz (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Just Alice (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix November 6, 2025

The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix November 7, 2025

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM

Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

Labyrinth

Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Coming to Netflix November 8, 2025

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES

The Emoji Movie

Coming to Netflix November 10, 2025

MARINES — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix November 11, 2025

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

Coming to Netflix November 12, 2025

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — NETFLIX FILM

Being Eddie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynamite Kiss (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mrs Playmen (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The OC: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix November 13, 2025

The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Koati: Season 1

Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix November 14, 2025

The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix November 15, 2025

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

Coming to Netflix November 17, 2025

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selena y Los Dinos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Zodiac

Coming to Netflix November 18, 2025

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix November 19, 2025

The Carman Family Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Champagne Problems — NETFLIX FILM

Envious: Season 3 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Son of a Thousand Men (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix November 20, 2025

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix November 21, 2025

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM

Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix November 24, 2025

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Santa Bootcamp

Coming to Netflix November 25, 2025

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix November 26, 2025

Jingle Bell Heist — NETFLIX FILM

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

Coming to Netflix November 27, 2025

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Coming to Netflix November 28, 2025

Left-Handed Girl (TW) — NETFLIX FILM

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY