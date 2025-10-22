127 Titles Coming to Netflix in November 2025

Move over, spooky season! It’s time to cozy up and prepare for the cold months ahead with 127 shows and movies coming to Netflix in November. On Wednesday, the streaming service released its full list of new content available to subscribers.
Among those titles are many tried and true movies, like Charlie’s Angels, The Hangover, the Back to the Future franchise and The Sandlot. Also available in November are new seasons of hit Netflix shows like Selling the OC, The Vince Staples Show and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things — and even a few Christmas titles.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Continue reading to see exact premiere dates for everything coming to Netflix — and don’t forget to read our list of titles leaving Netflix in November, too.
Coming to Netflix November 1, 2025
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Broadchurch: Season 3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
Coming to Netflix November 2, 2025
King Richard
The Outfit
Coming to Netflix November 3, 2025
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — NETFLIX FAMILY
In Waves and War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix November 4, 2025
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Minx: Seasons 1-2
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix November 5, 2025
Election
Heweliusz (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Just Alice (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix November 6, 2025
The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bride Wars
Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix November 7, 2025
A Holiday Engagement
As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Christmas in the Heartland
Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM
Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM
Labyrinth
Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Coming to Netflix November 8, 2025
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES
The Emoji Movie
Coming to Netflix November 10, 2025
MARINES — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix November 11, 2025
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Same Time, Next Christmas
Coming to Netflix November 12, 2025
A Merry Little Ex-Mas — NETFLIX FILM
Being Eddie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynamite Kiss (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mrs Playmen (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling The OC: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix November 13, 2025
The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES
Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Koati: Season 1
Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix November 14, 2025
The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix November 15, 2025
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
Coming to Netflix November 17, 2025
Blue Beetle
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selena y Los Dinos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Zodiac
Coming to Netflix November 18, 2025
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming to Netflix November 19, 2025
The Carman Family Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Champagne Problems — NETFLIX FILM
Envious: Season 3 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Son of a Thousand Men (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix November 20, 2025
A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix November 21, 2025
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM
Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix November 24, 2025
Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Santa Bootcamp
Coming to Netflix November 25, 2025
Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix November 26, 2025
Jingle Bell Heist — NETFLIX FILM
Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
Coming to Netflix November 27, 2025
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Coming to Netflix November 28, 2025
Left-Handed Girl (TW) — NETFLIX FILM
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY