'Christmas Chronicles 2' Trailer Released by Netflix

It may only be September, but Netflix is getting into the spirit of Christmas. On Tuesday, the streaming platform released the first trailer for its upcoming The Christmas Chronicles sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2. The first-look footage also revealed that ol' Saint Nick will "see you soon," as the highly-anticipated film is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 25.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the sequel will revisit Kate, who is "unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever." The trailer, however, teased that Mrs. Claus will be taking on a more prominent role as viewers are taken on a trip to Santa's Village.

The Christmas Chronicles had debuted on Netflix back in 2018, quickly becoming a major success for the platform. The original film was watched 20 million times in its first week of release alone, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos revealed at the time. Director Clay Kaytis attributed that success to writer Marr Lieberman's unique twist on the Santa Claus myth, as well as the film's simple Christmas spirit.

"Matt Lieberman's script was such a unique take on the traditional Christmas movie, so full of surprises and logic, actually, that it made me say: 'Of course, that's how it works! Why didn't anyone ever think of that before?'" Kaytis told Rappler in November 2018. "From top to bottom, there was an originality that I just couldn't resist. Audiences have reacted in the same way, so I know we've succeeded in making something very special with The Christmas Chronicles."

Kaytis added that the film "set out to rekindle and reinforce that spark of magic and wonder that happens at Christmastime for people of all ages." He said that "if people can come away with the feeling that Christmas is really about sharing our love with the people closest to us, then I've done my job."

Kaytis, however, will step away from that directing role for the sequel. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, will instead take the helm. The series will star Kurt Russell as Santa Clause and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Clause. It Darby Camp as Kate, Kimberly Williams Paisley as Claire, Judah Lewis as Teddy, Jahzir Bruno as Jack, and Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison as the Belsnickel.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The first film is available for streaming on the platform.