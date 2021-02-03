Christine Baranski Asks Shemar Moore to Strip in New Paramount+ Teaser

✖

Paramount+ has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming streaming service and in it, actress Christine Baranski asks Shemar Moore to strip. The clip features a number of stars from CBS and CBS All Access series all working to climb Paramount mountain during a raging snowstorm. However, once they reach an icy bridge to cross, they realized they have to "shed weight." Baranski — stars in the CBS All Access series The Good Fight — looks at Moore — star of CBS' S.W.A.T. — and tells him that he "should probably take" his "shirt off."

A tagline for the ad on YouTube reads, "As conditions on Paramount Mountain worsen, it seems the only solution is for some to sacrifice for the greater good. Sorry, Shemar Moore, the shirt has to go." In addition to Baranski and Moore, the ad also features Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Jeff Probst (Survivor), Gayle King (CBS This Morning), and DJ Khaled. The new ad comes just one month ahead of the Paramount+ launch, which is set for March 4.

Start streaming with Paramount+ on March 4. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 3, 2021

Paramount + is a rebranding of CBS All Access and comes after the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS, which brought all the properties owned by each company, including Paramount Studios, under one corporate entity. In September, the streaming rebrand was initially announced with ViacomCBS President-CEO, Bob Bakish, saying in a statement, "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling."

Bakish continued, "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy." Subscribers can expect to see a lot of content from networks like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. Many CBS All Access originals such as The Good Fight, the Twilight Zone reboot, and the many Star Trek projects, will be streaming as well.

In a previous statement, ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line said, "The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same." Line added, "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

