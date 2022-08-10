Chris Pratt Trolls 'Woke Critics' Slamming His New Show 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to troll the "woke critics" who have been slamming his new show, The Terminal List. The New York Post reported that in a post on the actor's Instagram Stories he shared a screenshot from an article about the show which was headlined, "Chris Pratt's new Navy thriller 'The Terminal List' defies woke critics' scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 BILLION minutes of streams." In another post, he included a photo of Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil, with the caption, "One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes."

In an official synopsis of the show, Amazon Prime Video writes, "Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves." Notably, the show is certified as "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 39% critics score. However, the site's audience score is 94% fresh, indicating that the divide between critics and viewers is pretty wide.

Back on July 6, not long after the show debuted, Pratt took to Instagram to reveal how well it was doing with fans. "Well that's two years in a row that the 4th of July weekend belongs to Amazon [Prime Video]. Last year, it was [The Tomorrow War]. This year, it's [The Terminal List]!" he wrote in the above post, also referencing his previous film with the streamer, which was quite successful as well. "I'm so grateful for my relationship with [Jennifer Salke] and everyone at Amazon!" Pratt continued. "Thank you for letting us make the show we wanted to make. Thanks to all who helped get us there! If you haven't seen [The Terminal List] yet, check it out!

In addition to Pratt, The Terminal List also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others. The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. All episodes of The Terminal List are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.