Chris Evans Shows off New ‘Fluffy’ Look in Photo for Apple TV+ Movie

Chris Evans is now working on Ghosted, a new Apple TV+ movie co-starring Ana de Armas and written by Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Evans showed off a “fluffy” new look from the set in his latest Instagram post on Thursday. The movie was originally set to co-star Scarlett Johansson, but she left due to a scheduling conflict.

Evans’ new post shows the Captain America star smiling with a new, swooshed upwards hairdo. “Fluffy hair,” he wrote, adding a green checkmark and Ghosted‘s title as a hashtag. The post drew plenty of fun comments from Evans’ celebrity friends and fans. “It’s cute. You hate fluffy,” Octavia Spencer, who worked with Evans on Snowpiercer and Gifted, commented.

Ghosted is described as a “high concept romantic action-adventure” movie, reports Deadline. Johansson was originally set to reunite with her Marvel co-star Evans on the movie. However, since production was set to start in February 2022, the timing did not work out. Skydance’s David Ellison pushed for de Armas as a replacement. She worked with Evans on Knives Out and the upcoming Netflix action movie The Gray Man. De Armas also just starred in No Time to Die and will be seen with Ben Affleck in Hulu’s Deep Waters.

Reese and Wernick’s script comes from an original idea they sold to Skydance. Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle, is directing.

This week, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan joined the cast, reports Deadline. Adrien Brody also has a role in the film. Moh starred as Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Sedaris plays Peli Motto in Disney’s The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Donovan recently appeared in Rocketman, while Nelson starred in the Best Picture Oscar nominee Nightmare Alley. Ghosted does not have a release date yet.

Evans has two big projects coming out in 2022. Up first is Pixar’s Lightyear, in which he voices Buzz Lightyear. The movie is about the character Buzz Lightyear who inspired the action figure seen in Toy Story. In The Gray Man, he joins Ryan Gosling, de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Rege-Jean Page for an international spy adventure. It is based on the book by Mark Greaney and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It is Netflix’s most expensive movie ever made and will be released in July.