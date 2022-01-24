Chris Evans to Star With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in New Holiday Movie

Chris Evans is set to rock a new acting challenge. On Monday, Deadline reported that Evans will star in a new holiday film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film, which is currently titled Red One, is being produced by Amazon Studios.

Red One is aiming to begin filming sometime this year and is eyeing a 2023 release date. While plot specifics are under wraps at this time, Deadline did share that it is set to be a holiday film like never before. The movie is described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” that will bring new life to the holiday genre. The film is based on an original story from Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia. In addition to Evans and Johnson, other individuals are already attached to the project’s production team.

Red One will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who worked with Johnson on the Jumanji franchise. Kasdan and Hiram Garcia will also be producing the film. The other members of the producing team include Chris Morgan, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, and Dany Garcia. Johnson announced his involvement in the project months before, telling fans in June 2021 about the film.

“Hold my Mana, because this is exciting,” Johnson said at the time, per Variety. “Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.” Deadline noted that this won’t be the first time that Evans and Johnson star in a production together. They previously both appeared in Shawn Levy’s Free Guy in 2021. However, Red One will mark the first time that they topline a film together.

Evans has a lot on his plate at the moment. This year, two of his films, Lightyear and The Gray Man, are set to be released. Disney fans might know that Lightyear experienced a bit of controversy, as many fans were fired up that Tim Allen, who was the original voice of Buzz Lightyear, would not be voicing the character in the newest animated film. Lightyear, which serves as an origin story for the character, will be released in June.