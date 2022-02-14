Ben Affleck and Ex Ana de Armas Get NSFW in Tense Teaser Trailer for ‘Deep Water’

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star together in Deep Water, a new erotic thriller coming to Hulu, and the film now has an intense NSFW teaser trailer. In Deep Water, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen who have fallen out of love with each other and begin playing deadly mind games against one another as individuals around them start dying. The brief clip opens with De Armas and Affleck lying close to one another in the grass.

Melinda leans in and and asks Vic, “Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” He responds, “I don’t know,” and then goes on to reassure her that he does want to stay with her. The moment begins to grow more intense, and with off-screen hands beginning to wander and breathing starting to grow heavier. “Do you love me?” Melinda asks, to which he replies, “Of course.” He then assures her he’s “not bored.” Melinda tells Vic, “There’s something wrong with me.” He stares back into her eyes and says, “There’s something wrong with me too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deep Water is a psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name, written by Patricia Highsmith. The screenplay was written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, and it is directed by Adrian Lyne. This marks Lyne’s first film in 18 years, as his last was the 2002 Richard Gere, Diane Lane film Unfaithful. The film’s supporting cast includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, and Kristen Connolly. Deep Water debuts March 18, on Hulu.

Affleck and de Armas began dating around the time they filmed Deep Water in New Orleans, with a source saying in 2020 how the pair had “great chemistry from the start” while filming together. They were later spotted vacationing together in Havana, Cuba — de Armas’ hometown. According to the insider who spoke with PEOPLE, “They are definitely dating.”

The source spoke about the trip, adding how “Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” and further added that Affleck seemingly loved the trip and “was in a great mood and very friendly.” The insider went on to praise de Armas as “great and very pleasant to be around.” They continued: “She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality.” The couple split in 2021, with Affleck now dating his former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez.