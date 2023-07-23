Chris Evans' New Movie Mocked for Being 'Sloppy' and 'Forgettable'
Ghosted, the action comedy reuniting Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, hit Apple TV+ back in April, and, while it was a highly watched title for the service, it drew terrible reactions. Apple probably wasn't expecting this to play as well as CODA did, but the company probably wasn't expecting such poor reviews from critics and viewers. After the movie was released, the film was criticized for being formulaic and forgettable.
In Ghosted, de Armas plays Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie. He figures out she is in London and tries to surprise her, only to learn that she is there for a CIA mission. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also worked on the script.
Four writers didn't result in a story worthy of praise from critics or viewers. Ghosted holds a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning 75% of critics thought it was "rotten." It also holds a mixed 55% rating from audiences. One positive aspect of the film was the chemistry between de Armas and Evans, who previously worked together in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Netflix's The Gray Man, though it's doubtful that pairing will take the film into awards season.
Ana De Armas' wig was widely mocked
Watching Ghosted made me want to die and be turned into a ghost to haunt the people who made Ana de Armas’ wig pic.twitter.com/9s2nJ4mID0— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 23, 2023
Did Ana de Armas need to wear a wig? Someone decided she did, and it didn't look great.
'Humor mostly fell flat and the action was uninspired'
#Ghosted was as bad as Ana De Armas' wig! Chris Evans is a charming as ever, yet he couldn't save Ghosted from being a forgettable romp. Its humor mostly fell flat and the action was uninspired. Although there are some awesome surprise cameos.— Olly Dyche 🎬 (@OllyDyche) April 20, 2023
*14/100 pic.twitter.com/dO2aQRkoOU
"There's a million explosions in Ghosted and yet they paid $25 for Ana de Armas' wig," one viewer wrote.
Were Evans and de Armas even on set together?
I have yet to see a single frame of this that convinces me those two even saw each other while filming this movie https://t.co/qkaRr3q9e7— ben shapiro’s wife’s boyfriend (@JosephBarnhurst) April 16, 2023
Did Chris Evans and Ana de Armas even film scenes together? The way the film was edited led some to think that they never did.
'Continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars'
I also checked out #Ghosted and it continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars being pumped out by streamers. It’s a silly story with sloppy editing and underwhelming action sequences. There are a few laughs in here but overall a disappointment from Apple— Justin Talks Movies (@JustWatchAFilm) April 23, 2023
'Very cool cameos'
Very cool cameos indeed :) #Ghosted was absolutely not a masterpiece but quiet enjoyable with some preteenagers except for one or two embarrassing moments... better than spy kids for sure :) https://t.co/NCLJ3j66Ym— Djamé.. (@zehavoc) April 23, 2023
It wasn't all bad for Apple. Some of Evans' fans really enjoyed seeing him in another action comedy. Fans also enjoyed the cameos.
'sSettles for reminding you of better films rather than justifying its own existence'
Like way too many streaming films, #Ghosted plays like a lazy, half-assed approximation of what a Hollywood A-level movie used to be, but it's delivered so indifferently and sloppily that it settles for reminding you of better films rather than justifying its own existence. pic.twitter.com/FRNM5CcDGR— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 21, 2023