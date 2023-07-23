Chris Evans' New Movie Mocked for Being 'Sloppy' and 'Forgettable'

Ghosted, the action comedy reuniting Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, hit Apple TV+ back in April, and, while it was a highly watched title for the service, it drew terrible reactions. Apple probably wasn't expecting this to play as well as CODA did, but the company probably wasn't expecting such poor reviews from critics and viewers. After the movie was released, the film was criticized for being formulaic and forgettable.

In Ghosted, de Armas plays Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie. He figures out she is in London and tries to surprise her, only to learn that she is there for a CIA mission. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also worked on the script.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Four writers didn't result in a story worthy of praise from critics or viewers. Ghosted holds a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning 75% of critics thought it was "rotten." It also holds a mixed 55% rating from audiences. One positive aspect of the film was the chemistry between de Armas and Evans, who previously worked together in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Netflix's The Gray Man, though it's doubtful that pairing will take the film into awards season.

