Chris Evans Shares First Look at Relationship With Alba Baptista in Sweet 2022 Look Back

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste take a look back at 2022! In an Instagram Story shared on Dec. 6, Evans, 41, showed himself and his actress girlfriend spooking one another while doing laundry, passing through doorways, or simply walking by one another. "A look back at 2022," Evans wrote above the video, showing the couple surprising each other eight times. The last clip shows Baptista, 25, tepidly approaching a doorway and exclaiming, "I knew it!" when Evans finally tries to scare her. In November 2022, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Evans and Baptista are dating. The clip marks Evans' first social media mention of their relationship since then. According to the source, Evans and Baptista have been dating "for over a year and it's serious," adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Baptista is best known for starring in 2022's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun. Baptista began her acting career at 16 in a short film called Miami, and her career has been steadily growing since then. She was born in Lisbon, Portugal, but her father is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Besides her native Portuguese, she is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and German. Baptista has also traveled extensively and participated in humanitarian work around the world. She has visited Amsterdam, Brazil, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, Spain, and Vietnam for leisure, based on her social media activities. Additionally, she helped teach English as a second language during a humanitarian effort in Cambodia in 2017.

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

She first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 with Evans, but observant fans noted that the actor first followed Baptista in the fall of 2020, and she followed him in 2021 when they were both on European projects. During promotions for The Gray Man in July, Evans told Shondaland that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look — I love what I do. It's great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."