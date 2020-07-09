'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Canceled: See First Photos of Final Episodes
After news broke Wednesday that Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be the show's last, Netflix did its best to help soothe the nerves of agitated fans. The show's official Twitter account posted seven photos from the upcoming season to help tide everyone over.
CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also released a statement to TVLine about the show's cancellation, where he called working on the show "an incredible honor from Day One." He went on to praise the show's star, Kiernan Shipka, who he called "everyone's favorite teen witch" and "an absolute joy." He went on to thank "the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show." He also praised Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and of course, Archie Comics for "letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it." He closed by teasing that he "can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."
News of the show's coming conclusion didn't exactly sit well with viewers, who've helped make the show a modern cult classic on the streamer. However, the seven photos do tease an epic conclusion for "everyone's favorite teen witch."
CAOS was originally in development at The CW as a companion series to Riverdale, which shares the same universe in TV as well as their comic book counterparts. Eventually, the show moved to Netflix where it scored a 20-episode straight-to-series order, premiering back in October of 2018.
Netflix ordered 9 episodes for Season 2, and 8 for Season 3, the first half premiered back in January.
The upcoming season of CAOS will feature Sabrina and company facing off against the Eldritch Terrors.
"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things," Netflix teased. "As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"
Another Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, was canceled by The CW on Friday after only one season.
Aguirre-Sacasa had revealed in May that Riverdale show will jump past the characters' college years in Season 5 so the cast will finally get to act close to their real ages. The time jump was slated for Season 4 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it could mean a similar fate for some characters from CAOS as well.
Parts One, Two and Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently available to stream on Netflix.