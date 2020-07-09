'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Canceled: See First Photos of Final Episodes

After news broke Wednesday that Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be the show's last, Netflix did its best to help soothe the nerves of agitated fans. The show's official Twitter account posted seven photos from the upcoming season to help tide everyone over.

CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also released a statement to TVLine about the show's cancellation, where he called working on the show "an incredible honor from Day One." He went on to praise the show's star, Kiernan Shipka, who he called "everyone's favorite teen witch" and "an absolute joy." He went on to thank "the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show." He also praised Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and of course, Archie Comics for "letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it." He closed by teasing that he "can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

News of the show's coming conclusion didn't exactly sit well with viewers, who've helped make the show a modern cult classic on the streamer. However, the seven photos do tease an epic conclusion for "everyone's favorite teen witch."