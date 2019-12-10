Netflix Announces ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 officially has a premiere date, with Netflix set to brew up a slate of new episodes on Friday, Jan. 24. The premiere date was announced Sunday at the Argentina Comic-Con at the Centro Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires and later confirmed by the series’ official Twitter account, which also released the first teaser for the upcoming season.

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

After waiting since April for a new batch of episodes, the January premiere date was met with cheers from fans.

“OMG CAN’T WAIT AAAAAAA,” one fan wrote.

“FINALLY WEVE BEEN WAITING FOREVER,” another tweeted.

According to the official synopsis, shared by Entertainment Weekly, Season 3 will focus heavily on the aftermath of the events of Season 2, including Sabrina’s defeat her father, Lucifer, by trapping him in the body of her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. It will also see her defending her title of “Queen.”

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two,” the synopsis reads. “Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.”

“So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban,” it continues. “Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

After premiering on the streamer in October of 2018 and returning for a second season, Netflix had quickly picked up the series, a dark reimagining of the Archie Comics of the same name that also acts as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, for an additional two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes. That means that fans can expect a fourth season sometime in the future.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

The first two seasons, along with the holiday special Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Mid Winter’s Tale, are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres on Friday, Jan. 24.