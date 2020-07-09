✖

Netflix viewers will no longer be able to get their fix of "chilling adventures" on the streaming service. On Wednesday, TV Line reported that Netflix canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after two super-sized seasons (or four parts). The final eight episodes of the series (Part Four) will air later this year.

In light of this news, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, released a statement to TV Line about the show's cancellation. “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the titular role as well as Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, and Ross Lynch. The Netflix series was originally in development at The CW as a companion to Riverdale, which shares the same universe. But, it eventually moved to Netflix where it scored a 20-episode straight-to-series order and premiered on the service in October of 2018. The streaming company subsequently ordered a second season of 16 episodes, the first half of which dropped in Netflix in January. Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will feature Sabrina and company facing off against the Eldritch Terrors. Netflix shared, “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's cancellation comes shortly after fellow Archieverse show and Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was canceled by The CW. Katy Keene premiered on the network in February and produced 13 episodes during its freshman year run. The show's finale, which will now be its de facto series finale, aired in May.